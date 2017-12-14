Boy in hospital asks LeBron James to dunk on Lonzo Ball

Thursday’s highly-anticipated matchup between LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and Lonzo Ball’s LA Lakers is getting some added intrigue.

James and the Cavs visited Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Wednesday, and the four-time MVP got a special request from a boy named Andrew — to dunk on Ball during Thursday’s game. Here is the video, per FOX Sports Ohio:

When LeBron & the @cavs visited @CLEClinic Children's yesterday, Andrew had a priceless request for @KingJames tonight against @ZO2_… pic.twitter.com/ZcU4pHYvfd — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 14, 2017

For his part, James was certainly accommodating, replying, “I got you,” to Andrew’s request but adding that Ball might get out of the way upon seeing him take off for the dunk. In any case though, it definitely won’t be the first time that James will have clowned Ball on the basketball court.