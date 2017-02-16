Brad Stevens was livid about foul call on Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was livid about a foul call on Marcus Smart at the end of Thursday’s game against Chicago that helped give the Bulls the win.
Boston was up 103-102 in the final seconds of the game when Jimmy Butler raised up for a potential winning shot. Smart was defending him and tried to block the shot and got Butler on the elbow. He was called for a foul, which left Stevens steamed.
Here’s a look at the play:
Foul on Jimmy Butler at the end of Bulls-Celtics or nah? pic.twitter.com/SXWZZ5oKtk
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 17, 2017
And here was Stevens’ reaction:
Brad Stevens reaction pic.twitter.com/v0UzooINt6
— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) February 17, 2017
Butler made both of his free throws, and the Bulls won the game 104-103.
And what did Butler think of the foul call?
Butler: "A foul's a foul. He hit my elbow."
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 17, 2017