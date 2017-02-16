Brad Stevens was livid about foul call on Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was livid about a foul call on Marcus Smart at the end of Thursday’s game against Chicago that helped give the Bulls the win.

Boston was up 103-102 in the final seconds of the game when Jimmy Butler raised up for a potential winning shot. Smart was defending him and tried to block the shot and got Butler on the elbow. He was called for a foul, which left Stevens steamed.

Here’s a look at the play:

Foul on Jimmy Butler at the end of Bulls-Celtics or nah? pic.twitter.com/SXWZZ5oKtk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 17, 2017

And here was Stevens’ reaction:

Butler made both of his free throws, and the Bulls won the game 104-103.

And what did Butler think of the foul call?