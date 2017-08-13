Brad Stevens is a Ms. Pac-Man addict

Brad Stevens is one of the youngest head coaches in the NBA, and it definitely shows in at least some regards.

In a feature by Andy Brown of the Indianapolis Star that was published over the weekend, the Boston Celtics head coach revealed that part of his daily routine is playing the classic arcade game “Ms. Pac-Man.”

“I play ‘Ms. Pac-Man’ for 10 to 15 games as a break between video,” said Stevens. “And then I go on my jog, and go about my daily routine, but I make sure to get my ‘Ms. Pac-Man’ game in at home every single day. 10-15 minutes [of video games] isn’t that bad, tell your parents you’re good.”

The 40-year-old Stevens will be entering his fifth season as head coach of the Celtics and already boasts three playoff appearances (including a Conference Finals berth last season) as well as a division title. He has also impressed with his knack for visuals, and now we may have an idea of where he gets it from.

H/T NBA Reddit