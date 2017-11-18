Brad Stevens has shocking comment about Celtics’ winning streak

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in basketball right now and have the best record in the NBA, but head coach Brad Stevens is still far from satisfied.

With the Celtics winners of their last 14 consecutive games after starting the season 0-2, Stevens downplayed the streak at morning shootaround Saturday.

“We haven’t played well enough to consider this win streak to be valid in my opinion,” said Stevens, according to Chris Forsberg of ESPN. “We’ve figured out ways to win games. We gotta play a lot better.”

Indeed, eight of those 14 wins have come by single digits, and the Celtics rank just 23rd in offensive rating on the year. But they also have the league’s best defense by a wide margin and are its second-best rebounding team as well, a major area of weakness for them last season. As for Stevens, he has been fairly self-deprecating even since his days at Butler, so it probably comes as little surprise that he is still finding nits to pick despite Boston’s success of late.