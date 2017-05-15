Bradley Beal flops after screen from Celtics (Video)

The NBA might want to take a look at an embarrassing flop committed by Bradley Beal during Game 7 of the Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics series on Monday night.

In the final minute of the first half, Isaiah Thomas was bringing the ball up the court for the Celtics. He headed towards the wing after getting a screen from Avery Bradley.

Beal decided to overreact to the screen and flopped:

Sniper got Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/XcCERY8Lsa — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 16, 2017

Fortunately no foul was called. Beal led the Wizards with 14 points at the half, as well as the flop.