Bradley Beal rejected invite to Three-Point Contest after not making All-Star team

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal will not be returning to the Three-Point Contest this year, and it appears to be a matter of principle.

Beal revealed on Friday that he rejected an invite to compete in the contest after not making the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

“I feel like if I’m going to be part of the weekend, I want to be an All-Star,” Beal said, per J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic. “It wasn’t easy turning down. I will say that because I did want to do it. I want to be able to earn everything.”

Beal, who is shooting 39.0 percent from deep this season, competed in the 2014 Three-Point Contest and finished second to Marco Belinelli. He’s definitely no stranger to feeling slighted, so we’ll see just how much the All-Star snub fuels his fire for the rest of the year.