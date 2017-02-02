Ad Unit
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Bradley Beal upset with all the Lakers fans at home game

February 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal was not happy with the amount of Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance for Thursday night’s game at the Verizon Center in D.C.

The Wizards pulled out a 116-108 win over the Lakers at home thanks to big games from their backcourt. Beal scored 23 while John Wall had 33 points and 11 assists.

After the game, Beal expressed his thoughts on all the Lakers fans in the crowd.

Wall said he was motivated by the rival fans:

That explains things, because Wall scored 16 in the fourth, including his team’s final eight points. The Wizards also have now won 16 in a row at home, so obviously something about being at home is working.


