Bradley Beal upset with all the Lakers fans at home game

Bradley Beal was not happy with the amount of Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance for Thursday night’s game at the Verizon Center in D.C.

The Wizards pulled out a 116-108 win over the Lakers at home thanks to big games from their backcourt. Beal scored 23 while John Wall had 33 points and 11 assists.

After the game, Beal expressed his thoughts on all the Lakers fans in the crowd.

Bradley Beal asked if large #Lakers crowd got Wall going: "I'm sick of that too. That's terrible. I felt like we were on the road today." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 3, 2017

Wall said he was motivated by the rival fans:

Wall on 4Q fuel: "Hearing the crowd get up and make big Lakers chants just made me mad. I do what I have to do to try and get a win for us." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 3, 2017

That explains things, because Wall scored 16 in the fourth, including his team’s final eight points. The Wizards also have now won 16 in a row at home, so obviously something about being at home is working.