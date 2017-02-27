Brandon Jennings expected to sign with Hornets

It apparently didn’t take very long for Brandon Jennings to find his next team.

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy, who used to coach Jennings, told the media on Monday that he spoke to Jennings’ agent earlier in the morning and that Jennings appears to be headed to Charlotte to sign with the Hornets, per Aaron McMann of MLive.

Stan Van Gundy spoke to Brandon Jennings' agent this morning. Apparently he's headed to Charlotte. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) February 27, 2017

It had just been announced several hours prior that the New York Knicks would be releasing the 27-year-old point guard. However, signing with the Hornets, who are 11th in the Eastern Conference at 25-34 and are just one game ahead of the Knicks in the standings, runs quite contrary to the reasoning Jennings gave for wanting to be released.

Jennings never really settled into a rhythm during his time in New York, averaging just 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 24.6 minutes per game this season. The Hornets haven’t had a capable backup to Kemba Walker since Jeremy Lin left in free agency last summer, so perhaps it would be a feasible pairing.