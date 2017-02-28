Report: Brandon Jennings wants to sign with Wizards

Brandon Jennings sounds likely to sign a deal with the Washington Wizards as long as he clears waivers.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Wizards and Jennings are “enthusiastic” about completing a deal:

Sources: Assuming waivers are cleared on Wednesday afternoon, guard Brandon Jennings and Wizards are enthusiastic about completing a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

Jennings was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday so that the point guard could join a contender. It was initially expected that he might end up with Charlotte, but information since then suggests he is likely to sign with the Wizards.

Jennings would provide a big boost to Washington if he signs there. The current No. 4 seed in the East, Washington has one of the weakest benches in the league. They added Bojan Bogdanovic prior to the trade deadline, and if they add Jennings too, their second unit would receive a major improvement.

Jennings is averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists per game this season as mostly a bench player.