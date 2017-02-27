Brandon Jennings reportedly told Knicks he wants to play for playoff team

The New York Knicks have decided to release Brandon Jennings, and it sounds as though the veteran point guard will be pleased with the roster move.

Shortly after Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical broke the news that Jennings will be waived, ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that Jennings told the Knicks he wants to play for a postseason team.

The Knicks are 24-35 and are currently the 12th-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes have all but disappeared. Jennings signed a one-year, $5 million deal with New York last summer and was expected to help bolster the team’s back court along with Derrick Rose, but nothing has really gone as planned for Phil Jackson.

Interestingly enough, Jackson’s longtime friend Charley Rosen described Jennings as a “profound disappointment” in his column for FanRag Sports over the weekend. He also said Jennings is someone who has resisted the triangle offense and only wants to run the pick-and-roll.

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists per game with the Knicks. Given what Rosen said about his opposition to the triangle offense and the comments Rose recently made about the scheme, it’s fair to say Jackson has failed in the personnel department this season.