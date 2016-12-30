Report: Brandon Knight likely to be dealt by trade deadline

Brandon Knight may be a dead man walking in Phoenix.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Friday that the latest indications are that the Suns will move Knight in between now and the February 23 trade deadline.

The 25-year-old combo guard has been demoted to a sixth man role for Phoenix this season and is posting mediocre averages of 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s playing just 21.5 minutes per game in the month of December and saw just nine minutes of action in a 99-91 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The Suns definitely have some motivation to free up their backcourt rotation for 20-year-old guards Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis alongside Eric Bledsoe, so we’ll see which team (perhaps this one that has been eyeing a trade for Knight since the offseason) will be able to help them out in that regard.

Image Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

H/T theScore