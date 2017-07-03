Brandon Marshall takes victory lap after helping recruit Paul Millsap to Denver

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall can add the title of recruiting specialist to his resume.

Marshall was involved in the Denver Nuggets’ successful pitch to free agent forward Paul Millsap, and upon hearing the news Sunday night, he celebrated his part in the accomplishment on Twitter.

I can sell water to a well — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) July 3, 2017

Great team effort https://t.co/GgyBTYHm7H — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) July 3, 2017

Marshall wasn’t prepared to oversell himself, though. When one fan told him to get ready to recruit LeBron James in a year’s time, the linebacker stood down a bit.

Slow down turbo lol https://t.co/v0oV9gBByb — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) July 3, 2017

As for why he got involved, Marshall told Denver7’s Troy Renck that he couldn’t pass up the chance.

@BMarshh54 told me that he couldn't pass up chance to help #Nuggets recruit."I want every Colorado team to be great" he told @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 3, 2017

A lot of teams dropped out of the chase for Millsap late, but we can still credit Marshall with the assist. Why not?