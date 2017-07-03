Ad Unit
Monday, July 3, 2017

Brandon Marshall takes victory lap after helping recruit Paul Millsap to Denver

July 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

Brandon Marshall Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall can add the title of recruiting specialist to his resume.

Marshall was involved in the Denver Nuggets’ successful pitch to free agent forward Paul Millsap, and upon hearing the news Sunday night, he celebrated his part in the accomplishment on Twitter.

Marshall wasn’t prepared to oversell himself, though. When one fan told him to get ready to recruit LeBron James in a year’s time, the linebacker stood down a bit.

As for why he got involved, Marshall told Denver7’s Troy Renck that he couldn’t pass up the chance.

A lot of teams dropped out of the chase for Millsap late, but we can still credit Marshall with the assist. Why not?


