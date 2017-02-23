Brett Brown admits Ben Simmons could miss entire season

Philadelphia 76ers fans may have to wait a little longer to get a look at Ben Simmons, with coach Brett Brown doing little to quiet speculation about him sitting out the entire season.

Simmons is getting a CT scan on Thursday, and even before the results were in, Brown openly admitted that he couldn’t rule out Simmons not playing until next season.

Brown: 'I cannot clear up speculation' that Simmons won't play this season regardless of this afternoon's CT scan results. #Sixers — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) February 23, 2017

Rumors have been flying that Simmons won’t play until 2017-18, based in part on quotes from Sixers management. Brown’s quote on Thursday would seem to indicate that this is, indeed, a very real possibility.