Thursday, February 23, 2017

Brett Brown admits Ben Simmons could miss entire season

February 23, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers fans may have to wait a little longer to get a look at Ben Simmons, with coach Brett Brown doing little to quiet speculation about him sitting out the entire season.

Simmons is getting a CT scan on Thursday, and even before the results were in, Brown openly admitted that he couldn’t rule out Simmons not playing until next season.

Rumors have been flying that Simmons won’t play until 2017-18, based in part on quotes from Sixers management. Brown’s quote on Thursday would seem to indicate that this is, indeed, a very real possibility.


