Brett Brown: Ben Simmons not making debut on Jan. 27

Sorry to ruin the excitement, but Ben Simmons will not be making his NBA debut on January 27.

There was some speculation after the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 27 was moved to national TV that Simmons would be making his debut, but that will not be the case.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown said on Wednesday that Simmons is not making his debut yet.

"There is no chance" – Brett Brown on Ben Simmons playing in Jan. 27 nationally televised game vs Rockets. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) January 18, 2017

Simmons has been recovering from a broken foot suffered in the preseason. The No. 1 pick from LSU began training with the team on the road earlier in the month.

His initial return timetable called for a January return, but now it sounds like he may not make that.

The Sixers are 13-26 and could be in the playoff mix. Adding Simmons to the team will provide a big boost when he’s ready.