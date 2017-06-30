Brian Windhorst has funny response to hilarious video

Brian Windhorst delivered on Friday night, and not just when it came to scoops.

The ESPN reporter was involved in the funniest video of the night, which arose due to an error on ESPN’s pre-free agency telecast. Take a look:

Live television can be magical pic.twitter.com/bNFMb8x6NK — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 1, 2017

The hilarious clip quickly went viral, leading to this great tweet from Windhorst:

Sources: Windhorst's blazing lateral quickness earns minimum contract offer from Canton Charge https://t.co/QtgqiklZ1h — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 1, 2017

We absolutely love Windhorst’s response. It was almost as good as the video.