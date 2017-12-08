Brook Lopez had car service evacuate his cat from LA fires

Brook Lopez is one heck of a pet owner.

Lopez lives in Bel Air Crest, a gated community in the hills of Los Angeles. His home was near the “Skirball Fire” — one of many Southern California fires this week — which broke out on Wednesday morning.

The Lakers big man used a car service to be dropped off at the team facility prior to the Lakers’ road trip to Philadelphia for Thursday’s game against the 76ers. But he didn’t leave his cat behind.

Instead, Lopez took his cat with him, then had the car service drive four hours to Fresno to drop his cat off at his mother’s home.

Brook Lopez’s neighborhood got evacuated because of the fires so he took his cat, Poupin, to the airport with him. Once there he asked the car service to continue onto Fresno, a 4 hour drive away, to drop Poupin off at his mom’s house. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 8, 2017

“He got there safely, he got to my mom’s house,” Lopez said Friday, via the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli. “It was a bad day for him because he probably didn’t know what was going on, why he was in the carrier, then he had to go to the vet when he was in Fresno right away to get shots.”

Lopez’s area eventually was evacuated because of the fires. As far as he knows, his home is fine. Still, that’s a scary situation for someone who wasn’t around with the fires going on. And that’s a heck of an effort he made to protect his beloved feline.