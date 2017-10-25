Bryan Colangelo on Markelle Fultz injury: ‘The sky’s not falling’

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo is doing his best to assure us that the Markelle Fultz situation is completely under control.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Colangelo tried to downplay concerns about Fultz’s injury, per Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly.

"No one's panicking inside. The sky's not falling. Markelle Fultz is going to be a great basketball player for this organization."-Colangelo — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 25, 2017

Unfortunately, it has seemed like the sky is falling for the No. 1 overall pick as he starts his NBA career. His shooting form has been disturbingly bad, and it was recently confirmed by his agent that a shoulder injury is to blame for his struggles. Now Fultz is out for at least the next three games, as he becomes just the latest prized Sixer to be hampered by injury in his rookie season.

Markelle Fultz is out for at least the next three games vs. Houston (2x) and Dallas, listed with right shoulder soreness. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 25, 2017

It’s part of Colangelo’s job to allay concerns surrounding his team, but there’s only so much he can do when it comes to a debacle as bad as Fultz’s situation.