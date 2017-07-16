Report: Bucks, Derrick Rose still have not met

The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in Derrick Rose, but it doesn’t seem to be going any further than that for the moment.

According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports, the Bucks and Rose have yet to meet despite their ongoing mutual interest.

While there's mutual interest between the Bucks and Derrick Rose, no meeting is scheduled for now, I'm told. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 16, 2017

Rose does not seem to be in any hurry to make a free agent decision. A number of teams have been linked to him, with the Bucks outright confirming their own interest. As of this point, though, Rose does not appear to have had any substantial negotiations or come particularly close to signing with any interested party.