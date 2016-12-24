Bucks fans jab John Wall with clever taunt

Bucks fans are straight ruthless with opposing point guards.

As Wizards point guard John Wall stepped to the free throw line during Milwaukee’s 123-96 victory over Washington on Friday night, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post noticed an amusing chant breaking out amongst the Milwaukee faithful.

And of course, while John Wall's at the FT line, #Bucks fan section chanting: 'BRADLEY MAKES MORE! JOHN IS JEALOUS!' — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 24, 2016

It was a slick reference to Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, who re-signed with Washington on a $128 million max deal this past offseason, a far cry from the $80 million deal Wall inked with the team in 2013. Of course, Wall has been accused of watching money in the past and even admitted to having something of a rift with Beal over the summer.

Considering the similarly witty taunt Damian Lillard heard from these very same fans earlier this month, perhaps All-Star point guards should proceed with caution every time they play in Milwaukee.