Report: Bucks interested in hiring David Griffin away from Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to land the architect of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Bucks are interested in hiring Cavaliers general manager David Griffin to the same position, but Cleveland won’t give him permission to interview until the NBA Finals are finished.

The Bucks, meanwhile, remain interested in Cavs general manager David Griffin for their front office vacancy, but Cleveland … (1/2) — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 31, 2017

But Cleveland, as seen with both Orlando and Atlanta, are not granting Milwaukee permission to speak with David Griffin during the playoffs. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 31, 2017

There were rumors that Milwaukee could look in this direction last week. Griffin’s contract is up at season’s end and he has yet to come to terms with the Cavaliers on a new deal. It’s clear that, if he wants to keep his options over, he will have suitors.