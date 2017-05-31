Ad Unit
Report: Bucks interested in hiring David Griffin away from Cavaliers

by Grey Papke

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to land the architect of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Bucks are interested in hiring Cavaliers general manager David Griffin to the same position, but Cleveland won’t give him permission to interview until the NBA Finals are finished.

There were rumors that Milwaukee could look in this direction last week. Griffin’s contract is up at season’s end and he has yet to come to terms with the Cavaliers on a new deal. It’s clear that, if he wants to keep his options over, he will have suitors.


