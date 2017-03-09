Bucks could be option for Derrick Rose in free agency

Could the Milwaukee Bucks be getting a kiss from a Rose this offseason?

Before the Bucks defeated Derrick Rose’s New York Knicks on Wednesday, the former MVP point guard admitted that Milwaukee could be an option for him when he hits free agency for the first time this summer.

“Of course. This is like home,” Rose said of Milwaukee, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. “Only an hour-thirty away. Easy for (family) to come, but they don’t usually come.

“You hear things but I never take it too seriously,” the three-time All-Star continued. “I understand what they have going on here. But I can’t think of it because I”m here. I’ve never been a free agent. This isn’t the worst area for me but I just want to win.”

On paper, Rose wouldn’t exactly be the greatest fit for the Bucks. They struck gold when they handed the keys of their offense to Giannis Antetokounmpo and would be remiss to move away from that. Furthermore, Rose is neither capable of functioning properly without the ball in his hands nor able to defend opposing point guards. And even in the off chance that the ex-No. 1 overall pick would accept a sixth man role with them, the Bucks already have another promising young guard coming off the bench in Malcolm Brogdon, who has a legitimate chance to win Rookie of the Year this season.

Rose likely will not be re-signing with the Knicks given the headaches he’s caused them in recent months and the max contract he supposedly wants. But with an up-and-coming core of ball-handlers and over $10 million in salary already on the books next season for each of Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, John Henson, Mirza Teletovic, and (if he opts in) Greg Monroe, the Bucks almost seem like an equally unlikely destination.