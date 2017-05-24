Ad Unit
Bucks promoting Justin Zanik to interim GM

May 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Milwaukee Bucks have a plan in place to keep their front office going following the departure of GM John Hammond.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are promoting assistant GM Justin Zanik to interim general manager. Hammond was recently hired by the Orlando Magic to serve as their new GM.

The Bucks will continue searching for a new GM, but they will consider Zanik for the position.

This is a critical time for front office changes, as the draft begins in a month. The Bucks hold pick Nos. 17 and 48.

Milwaukee went 42-40 during the season — their best record since 2009-2010. Zanik joined the team last year following three seasons as an assistant GM with the Jazz.


