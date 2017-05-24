Bucks promoting Justin Zanik to interim GM

The Milwaukee Bucks have a plan in place to keep their front office going following the departure of GM John Hammond.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are promoting assistant GM Justin Zanik to interim general manager. Hammond was recently hired by the Orlando Magic to serve as their new GM.

The Bucks will continue searching for a new GM, but they will consider Zanik for the position.

Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks will promote Justin Zanik to interim GM and hire a search firm to conduct a process to replace John Hammond. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 24, 2017

Sources: Zanik remains serious contender to elevate permanently from assistant GM and will run Bucks front office until process is complete. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 24, 2017

This is a critical time for front office changes, as the draft begins in a month. The Bucks hold pick Nos. 17 and 48.

Milwaukee went 42-40 during the season — their best record since 2009-2010. Zanik joined the team last year following three seasons as an assistant GM with the Jazz.