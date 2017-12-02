Bucks reportedly making push for DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Clippers’ season has been consumed whole by the injury bug, and the Milwaukee Bucks could stand to benefit.

Milwaukee sportswriter Gery Woelfel reported on Friday that the Bucks are among the teams most interested in trading for All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, saying that they are making a “concerted push” for him. He does add though that the Clippers are targeting Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, and John Henson in return. Woelfel also lists Toronto, Minnesota, and Washington as the other teams with the most interest in a Jordan trade.

The Clippers have significant incentive to blow it up and trade Jordan with Blake Griffin potentially out the next two months, Patrick Beverley done for the year, and Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic still out indefinitely. As for the Bucks, they already swung one win-now move in November by trading with Phoenix for Eric Bledsoe (a former teammate of Jordan’s and one he even tried to recruit when Bledsoe was on the trading block). Milwaukee is also fairly weak in the frontcourt with Greg Monroe gone and Jabari Parker sidelined. But still, surrending three quality pieces for a player in Jordan who can leave in free agency after the season may prove too steep of a price to pay.