Bucks, Suns have reportedly reached out to Cavs about Kyrie Irving

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ phone lines are lighting up left and right with inquiries about Kyrie Irving.

Mike Ortiz Jr. of DYST Now reports on Friday that the Milwaukee Bucks (offering Jabari Parker) and the Phoenix Suns (offering Eric Bledsoe) have reached out to the Cavs about potentially acquiring the four-time All-Star.

Sources: Bucks and Suns have reached out to Cavs in regards to Kyrie Irving. Deal around Jabari Parker/Eric Bledsoe plus other young assets. — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@xOrtiz4x) July 21, 2017

The 25-year-old Irving sent shockwaves around the league by reportedly asking for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers (details here).

Though he’s coming off his second ACL tear in three years, Parker is still a major asset at just 22 years old. Bledsoe has a similar history of knee injuries too but is familiar with LeBron James as a fellow Klutch Sports client.

Neither the Bucks nor the Suns are on Irving’s reported list of preferred destinations as of yet. But that may not matter if the Cavs simply decide to take the best offer on the table for Irving, wherever it may come from.