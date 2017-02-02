Bucks reportedly in trade talks involving John Henson, Greg Monroe

Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond is keeping his momentum going after already making one frontcourt trade earlier in the day Thursday.

According to a report by Keith Smith of RealGM, the Bucks are active in trade talks involving John Henson and Greg Monroe. This comes right on the heels of their acquisition of Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee.

Sources say that MIL is also active in other trade talks involving both John Henson and Greg Monroe after they acquire two new bigs today. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 2, 2017

Henson and Monroe are Milwaukee’s two best big men. But there likely won’t be enough room to keep both of them with Hibbert and Hawes arriving in town. The Bucks could also be on the verge of a downsizing movement with Khris Middleton’s return from injury looming.

Milwaukee has been shopping Monroe and his big contract for a while now. But the inclusion of Henson, who is younger, cheaper, and a vastly better defender, in trade talks is a little surprising. Still, the Bucks are just 21-27 on the year and may have serious incentive to sell off some of their expendable pieces if they continue to sink further.