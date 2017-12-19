Bucks trolled LeBron James, Cavs with ‘Arthur’ theme song

Tuesday night’s divisional matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks had a little something for the trolling enthusiasts.

During the Cavs’ team intros before the game, the BMO Harris Bradley Center played the theme song from the animated TV show “Arthur” and had an accompanying graphic on the Jumbotron, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Bucks are playing the “Arthur” theme song during the Cavs’ intros. Meanwhile, LeBron came to the arena wearing a hat with the Arthur fist meme stitched on it. So not sure how well that trolling will work. pic.twitter.com/0GJVIoVHHx — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 20, 2017

In case you don’t understand the reference, Cavs star LeBron James famously posted a cryptic “Arthur”-inspired meme to Instagram last month in what many interpreted to be a show of frustration. Granted, the Cavs entered play on Tuesday having won 19 of their 21 games since James’ post, so it may have been a risky (but otherwise priceless) move on the part of the Bucks.