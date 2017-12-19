pixel 1
Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Bucks trolled LeBron James, Cavs with ‘Arthur’ theme song

December 19, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Tuesday night’s divisional matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks had a little something for the trolling enthusiasts.

During the Cavs’ team intros before the game, the BMO Harris Bradley Center played the theme song from the animated TV show “Arthur” and had an accompanying graphic on the Jumbotron, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

In case you don’t understand the reference, Cavs star LeBron James famously posted a cryptic “Arthur”-inspired meme to Instagram last month in what many interpreted to be a show of frustration. Granted, the Cavs entered play on Tuesday having won 19 of their 21 games since James’ post, so it may have been a risky (but otherwise priceless) move on the part of the Bucks.

