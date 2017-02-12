Buddy Hield ejected after hitting DeMarcus Cousins in crotch (Video)

Buddy Hield was ejected after hitting DeMarcus Cousins in a sensitive area.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Kings and Pelicans, Cousins set a screen after passing the ball to Ben McLemore. While attempting to run around the screen, and stay with McLemore, Hield hit Cousins below the waist, appearing to grab him in the crotch. Cousins certainly thought so. Here’s video so you can see for yourself.

Buddy Hield ejected with a flagrant 2 foul. Why? Boogie: "He just grabbed my nuts!" pic.twitter.com/8ab3v7XlYV — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 13, 2017

Hield was correctly assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, which carries a subsequent ejection. The folks over at Barstool Sports didn’t think that was enough.