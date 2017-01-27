Report: Bulls considered buying out Rajon Rondo after Instagram post

The Chicago Bulls were so put off by Rajon Rondo’s recent Instagram post that the team has contemplated cutting ties with him.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, as of Thursday night, Bulls executives were giving serious thought to buying Rondo out of his contract and letting him walk.

Indications are that Rondo is unhappy with coaches and teammates, and a source indicated to Cowley that he is particularly frustrated with what he sees as favoritism from coach Fred Hoiberg toward star guards Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

If the Bulls pulled the trigger and dumped Rondo, they would be on the hook for his full $14 million salary this season and another $3 million for 2017-18.

If you haven’t seen the Instagram post in question, you can check it out here. Needless to say, there appears to be heightened tension in the Chicago locker room at this point.