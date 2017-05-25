Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to pick up player option

Dwyane Wade’s Chicago homecoming may be more than just a brief cameo.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports on Wednesday that “most everyone associated with the Bulls” believes that the 12-time All-Star will pick up his $23.8 million player option for 2017-18.

Wade, who will turn 36 in January, averaged a solid 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this past season. But his midrange-heavy, slow-it-down style was a clunky fit within the Chicago offense and his year was marred by tensions with upper management. The three-time NBA champion also hinted in January that he might leave the Bulls if they entered a rebuilding phase.

Nevertheless, they made the playoffs this year and battled the top-seeded Celtics to six hard-fought games in the first round (and arguably may have even won had Rajon Rondo not gotten hurt). It’s also tough to see Wade commanding a bigger payday on the open market as an aging two-guard with a history of knee problems and a largely antiquated skillset. All things considered, it seems a lot likelier than it did just a few months ago that Wade opts in and rides it out for at least another year in Chicago.