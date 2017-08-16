Report: Bulls expected to buyout Dwyane Wade in next few months

Dwyane Wade’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered.

Nick Friedell of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Bulls are expected to agree to a buyout with Wade “at some point in the next few months.”

The 35-year-old Wade, who put up 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Chicago last season, opted into $23.8 million for the 2017-18 campaign earlier this summer. But the Bulls waived Rajon Rondo and traded Jimmy Butler shortly after he did, signaling the start of a full-scale rebuild phase that it makes little sense for the 12-time All-Star Wade to be around for.

Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg had talked about a potential mentorship role for Wade and the unlikelihood of a buyout just last month. But it sounds like the plan has changed since then, and we know at least one team that may be interested in the former Finals MVP if he indeed becomes available.