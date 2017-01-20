Bulls reportedly interested in signing Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh may never play in the NBA again due to his recurring blood clotting condition, but at least one NBA team is interested in hiring him if and when he does hit the free agent market.

Marc Stein of ESPN is reporting that the Chicago Bulls are “already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line” to try to sign Bosh when he inevitably parts ways with the Miami Heat. Stein notes that any roster move for the Heat likely won’t come until after March 1, which would ensure Bosh could not participate in the playoffs for another team.

The Heat are going to have to pay Bosh no matter what, but they can exclude his contract from their salary cap situation if a doctor agreed upon by the NBA and NBA Players Union determines Bosh should not play with his condition. Doctors have already said it would be unsafe for Bosh to play basketball while taking blood thinners, as it would make the 32-year-old susceptible to serious injuries.

Judging by what he said recently, it sounds like Bosh is already starting to accept that his basketball career is over. But if he is cleared to play, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a team that is close to being a contender bring him in.