Report: Bulls will not make Jimmy Butler available for trade

In the eyes of the Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler remains untouchable.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that, despite some recent reports to the contrary, sources close to the Bulls firmly deny that the team would consider trading their star guard.

Though things have been particularly chaotic in Chicago and he’s been the subject of trade rumors since the offseason, Butler is still seen as a franchise player and a building block, not a trade chip.

Chicago’s guard-heavy lineup hasn’t worked well at all, but Butler isn’t the one taking the fall for it. He’s averaging 25.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both of which would be career highs. Plus, he’s signed through 2020 on a 5-year, $95 million deal that has quickly begun to look like something of a bargain with the new CBA.

