Bulls reportedly telling teams they have no interest in trading Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler continues to hear his name come up in rumors as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches, but the Chicago Bulls are apparently telling teams they will hold onto the star swingman.

Most of the speculation involving Butler has centered around the Boston Celtics. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday that the Bulls and Celtics have not had serious talks about Butler since the summer, and Butler’s camp has been given the impression that the 27-year-old will not be moved.

Johnson later added that Chicago would have no choice but to listen if the Celtics offered the Brooklyn Nets’ 2017 first-round draft pick, but the Bulls are in no way “shopping” Butler.

Takes 1 blockbuster offer to change, but Bulls are rebuffing Butler inquiries/have told teams they have no plans to trade him, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 21, 2017

There's posturing at this time of year. And if Celts engaged w/ Nets' pick, Bulls have to listen. But point is: Bulls aren't shopping Butler — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 21, 2017

Dwyane Wade has a player option for next season, and he will almost certainly decline it if the Bulls trade Butler. That would thrust the team into full rebuilding mode and make it very difficult to land big-name free agents, and Bulls GM Guy Forman has said he wants to remain competitive while building around younger players.

We all know how quickly things can change around the trade deadline, but all signs point to Butler remaining in Chicago.