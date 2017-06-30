Report: Bulls have no plans to offer Dwyane Wade buyout

One of Chicago’s Three Alphas may well stick around despite the Bulls’ teardown.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls still value Dwyane Wade’s veteran presence on what will be a very young team, and have no plans to offer the guard a buyout.

And this has been stated publicly by management but Bulls need at least some veteran presence. So no plans for Wade buyout as of now. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 30, 2017

Wade has already opted into his $24 million payday for 2017-18. There was some thought that he might try to find a way out after Jimmy Butler was traded and, most recently, Rajon Rondo was released. There is no indication that Wade has tried to engineer an exit, at least right now.