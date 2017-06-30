Ad Unit
Friday, June 30, 2017

Report: Bulls have no plans to offer Dwyane Wade buyout

June 30, 2017
by Grey Papke

Dwyane Wade Bulls

One of Chicago’s Three Alphas may well stick around despite the Bulls’ teardown.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls still value Dwyane Wade’s veteran presence on what will be a very young team, and have no plans to offer the guard a buyout.

Wade has already opted into his $24 million payday for 2017-18. There was some thought that he might try to find a way out after Jimmy Butler was traded and, most recently, Rajon Rondo was released. There is no indication that Wade has tried to engineer an exit, at least right now.


