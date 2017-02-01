Bulls not looking to trade Rajon Rondo before deadline?

The Chicago Bulls may not be divorcing mercurial guard Rajon Rondo just yet.

In a feature that ran on Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding said that “no one should expect the Bulls to move [Rondo] in an admission of roster-building guilt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.”

Rondo, who will turn 31 later this month, is having one of the worst years of his NBA career with averages of 6.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 27.3 minutes per game. He’s been relegated to the second unit and recently stirred up trouble with a scathing Instagram post critical of his teammates that had the Bulls considering severing ties with him outright.

But while earlier reports suggested that Chicago was actively shopping Rondo, he is only due $3 million in guaranteed money next season before his contract expires. Rondo also appears to be working well with some of the younger Bulls, so perhaps there are worse things they could do than die on Rondo Hill.

