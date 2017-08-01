Bulls PF calls Rajon Rondo the best teammate he’s had in the NBA

Public opinion of Rajon Rondo as a teammate has taken a dramatic nosedive these last few years, but Bobby Portis definitely doesn’t agree with that idea.

In a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls big man replied to a question about the best teammate he’s had in the NBA so far by tweeting at Rondo.

Who is the best teammate you've had so far in the NBA? — PJ White (@peej1823) August 1, 2017

Portis and Rondo were teammates in Chicago for just one season before Rondo was waived this summer. The ex-All-Star guard has since signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, marking his fifth NBA team in less than three years.

A series of ugly public incidents have hurt the perception of Rondo in this latter stage of his career, and that was also true of his tenure with the Bulls. But through it all, Rondo has always seemed to have a strong rapport with his younger teammates, and Portis’ endorsement reaffirms as much.