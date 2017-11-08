Report: Bulls players taking Bobby Portis’ side in dispute with Mirotic

The Chicago Bulls’ locker room has reportedly made their decision on who to side with in the conflict between Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bulls players are siding with Portis in the feud, with one Bulls player telling Cowley that Mirotic’s demands that one of them must go “is Niko’s problem now.”

Bulls players do not defend Portis for punching Mirotic, but the team’s younger players felt that Mirotic acted entitled to a starting job during training camp. They also feel that Portis has done what is necessary to reach out and apologize to Mirotic, and they see Mirotic’s failure to respond as another strike against the veteran.

Reports have indicated that the Bulls doubt that Portis and Mirotic can ever mend fences after their practice fight. By the sound of it, Portis’s teammates wouldn’t be too upset to see the back of Mirotic either.