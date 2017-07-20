Bulls return also possible for Derrick Rose?

How’s this for an unlikely reunion?

Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports reports on Thursday that in addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers being in the mix to sign former MVP point guard Derrick Rose, his agent BJ Armstrong is also having discussions with the Chicago Bulls.

Derrrick Rose likely to pick team this weekend, I'm told. Cavs, Lakers, reported, but talks w/ his agent, BJ Armstrong, & Bulls too. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 20, 2017

Of course, the 28-year-old Rose, an unrestricted free agent this summer, spent the first eight years of his career in Chicago, catapulting his way into superstardom as a Bull before being derailed by multiple knee injuries.

Though Rose didn’t exactly depart on the greatest of terms, he had said as recently as last year that he wanted to retire in Chicago. One of the supposed causes of Rose’s discontent, Jimmy Butler, is no longer with the Bulls either.

What we do know is the Bulls could use another point guard after releasing Rajon Rondo this offseason, especially if the newly-acquired Kris Dunn goes kaput. Signing with the Cavs or the Lakers might be better for Rose at this stage of his career from a pure basketball standpoint, but don’t underestimate the appeal of a potential homecoming for the ex-All-Star.