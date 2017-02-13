Report: Bulls shopping Doug McDermott, Robin Lopez in search of first-round pick

The Chicago Bulls are trying to add another draft pick by dealing from depth, according to a report.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported Monday that the Bulls are shopping forward Doug McDermott and center Robin Lopez in hopes that someone will give up a first-round selection for one of them.

The Bulls do have their own first round pick, and would also be owed the Sacramento Kings’ first-rounder as long as it falls outside of the top ten.

Scotto notes that the Bulls do maintain interest in Philadelphia’s Jahlil Okafor, so this is not simply a sell-off. Chicago is currently tied for the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Previous reports indicated that these weren’t the only two players on the block. It’s not clear if that has changed with the team still theoretically in the playoff hunt.

McDermott, 25, is a first-round pick from 2014. He is under team control for the next two seasons. Lopez, 28, is set to make around $28 million the next two seasons.