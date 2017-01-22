Report: Bulls actively shopping Rajon Rondo, Nikola Mirotic

The Chicago Bulls are open for business.

According to a report by Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on Sunday, the Bulls are “actively shopping” both Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic ahead of the February 23 trade deadline.

Rondo’s availability probably goes without saying given what an abject disaster that experiment has been for Chicago this season. He’s down to 6.6 points and 6.7 assists per game on the year and clearly has not responded well to his recent demotion to the second unit.

But Mirotic hasn’t been much better either. He’s averaging 9.8 points per game on 38.7 percent shooting in 2016-17 and is beginning to fit the profile of a stretch-4 who can’t stretch the floor.

It’s unclear what kind of interest the 22-23 Bulls might be able to stir up as both players are virtually at rock bottom of their respective values right now. Perhaps they choose to follow up with this Eastern Conference competitor. But it sounds like Chicago is willing to call up anybody who will listen in an effort to get rid of their dead weight.