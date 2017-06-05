Byron Scott: Warriors have ‘best offense I’ve ever seen’

Byron Scott was a backcourt partner of Magic Johnson and a regular for the “Showtime” Lakers, so he knows a thing or two about elite offenses — and he had a high compliment for the Golden State Warriors.

Scott told Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated that, in his opinion, this iteration of the Warriors may boast the best offense in NBA history.

“I can honestly say that might be the best offense I’ve ever seen,” Scott said. “So many weapons and so many great scorers. They can beat you with their shot and they can beat you off the dribble, which creates even more problems.”

It’s a point that Tyronn Lue agrees on. There is no real definitive way to know — today’s NBA is played in different paces and styles than the past — but there is no doubt that the Warriors are, at the very least, up there.