Caleb Swanigan will remain in NBA Draft

Caleb Swanigan will be staying in the NBA Draft.
Many people in the sports world were waiting in anticipation of Swanigan’s draft decision. The Purdue big man declared for the draft but had until Wednesday’s deadline to announce whether he would remain in the pool of players or withdraw to maintain his college eligibility.
Swanigan said on Twitter that he would remain in the draft.
Never thought I'd be sad to say that I am going to chase my reality in the NBA. Y'all got my love forever. #boilerup
Swanigan established himself as one of the best big men in the country last season at Purdue. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while leading the Boilermakers to a 27-8 season and Sweet 16 appearance.
The 6-foot-9 star also shared this note on his Instagram page about his decision:
I never talked to the media before I showed loved to my people. I gave everything every night #RNE y'all family forever made it special the 20-20 games winning the big ten y'all made it special. I don't let everybody in my heart but that get it from the dirt blue collar steelo I embraced my entire life. I fitted right in. And idc what anyone says we made Purdue look sexy. We don't need that fabricated bs like the school down south. BOILER UP FOR LIFE ! #50thelegacy #RIP5