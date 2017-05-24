Caleb Swanigan will remain in NBA Draft

Caleb Swanigan will be staying in the NBA Draft.

Many people in the sports world were waiting in anticipation of Swanigan’s draft decision. The Purdue big man declared for the draft but had until Wednesday’s deadline to announce whether he would remain in the pool of players or withdraw to maintain his college eligibility.

Swanigan said on Twitter that he would remain in the draft.

Never thought I'd be sad to say that I am going to chase my reality in the NBA. Y'all got my love forever. #boilerup — Mamba Forever (@calebswanigan50) May 24, 2017

Swanigan established himself as one of the best big men in the country last season at Purdue. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while leading the Boilermakers to a 27-8 season and Sweet 16 appearance.

The 6-foot-9 star also shared this note on his Instagram page about his decision: