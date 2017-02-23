Ad Unit
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Cameron Payne will have chance to shine with Bulls

February 23, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Chicago Bulls are preparing to give new acquisition Cameron Payne every chance to make the point guard position his own.

After dealing Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson to Oklahoma City to get Payne, it was made pretty clear that the Bulls are essentially ready to hand the keys over to the 22-year old.

The Thunder also felt very strongly about Payne, but simply accepted that he was blocked for the foreseeable future by Russell Westbrook.

This may end up being a deal that benefits both teams. The Thunder got some help for their playoff push, while Chicago has a point guard that they hope they can build around. It’s also a pretty blatant admission that the Rajon Rondo experiment did not work at all. If Payne develops like the Bulls think he can, they may have just made a really savvy move.


