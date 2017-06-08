Car in Derek Fisher accident was reportedly registered to Matt Barnes

Derek Fisher apparently was not driving his own car when he was involved in a serious car accident over the weekend and arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence. We’ll give you one guess who the car belonged to.

Matt Barnes, of course.

Fisher was driving with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, when he rolled over in a 2015 Cadillac Escalade. Govan, of course, was married to Barnes until earlier this year. According to TMZ, the Cadillac is registered in Barnes’ name.

Govan and Barnes have two children together, and a source told TMZ that Barnes gave Govan the Escalade to use “for the kids.” Barnes has yet to comment on the accident.

Fisher’s accident is just the latest chapter of an ongoing saga between him and Barnes. The two were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2010-2012, and they got into an ugly physical altercation when Fisher and Govan first started seeing each other. We’re guessing Barnes won’t be thrilled that Fisher totaled his car while allegedly intoxicated.