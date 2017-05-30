Carlos Boozer shares great Nate Robinson story

It’s no secret that Nate Robinson wants another shot in the NBA, and one of his former teammates can definitely vouch for him.

In a recent appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” former All-Star big man Carlos Boozer, who played with Robinson on the Chicago Bulls in the 2012-13 season, shared a fantastic story about Lil’ Him.

“My favorite teammate was Nate Robinson in Chicago,” said Boozer. “Great teammate, never got hurt, never complained. And a fun fact about Nate Robinson if you guys aren’t Nate Robinson fans: every road trip, he baked us cupcakes for the road. Straight up, the best teammate I’ve ever had.”

Robinson, now 32, hasn’t played in the NBA for nearly two years now. But he continues to maximize every potential opportunity for a comeback attempt, and perhaps all he needs now is to find the right pastry-enthused locker room.

H/T NBA Reddit