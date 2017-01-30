Carmelo Anthony would reportedly accept trade to Celtics; Brad Stevens wants him

The New York Knicks seem determined to trade Carmelo Anthony before the Feb. 23 deadline, but there are a number of obstacles standing in the way of a potential deal. One of the biggest ones is Anthony’s no-trade clause.

Would he waive it for the Boston Celtics?

It was previously reported that Anthony would only accept a trade to two teams — the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports that the Celtics can also be added to that list, and Brad Stevens is said to be interested in coaching Carmelo. Team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has reportedly rejected offers from the Knicks, though New York is still exploring the possibility of including Boston in a three-team deal.

Washburn also said he was told by a source that Phil Jackson has “instructed management to move Anthony.” With information like that floating around, it’s no surprise Ainge has yet to accept any offers. Even if the Celtics were interested in Carmelo, it would be wise to wait until the last second if the Knicks are that desperate to move the aging superstar.

At this point, the Clippers seem like the most likely destination for Anthony, especially if the asking price is anything close to what we have heard. Carmelo has said all the right things about wanting to finish what he started in The Big Apple, but his working relationship with Jackson has seemingly deteriorated beyond repair.