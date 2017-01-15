Report: Carmelo Anthony would only approve trade to Cavaliers or Clippers

Carmelo Anthony might consider a trade after all, but only to two specific destinations.

According to FanRag Sports’s Charley Rosen – a close confidant of Knicks president Phil Jackson – Anthony would only waive his no-trade clause to go to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers.

The reasons are easy to infer. Being on one of those two teams would give him two benefits. First, he’d be playing for a contender either way. Second, he’d be playing with a close friend: Chris Paul in Los Angeles and LeBron James in Cleveland.

That said, for various reasons, it’s safe to say that neither of these teams will be making a deal. Money and price tag would be too much of an issue.

It’s been widely reported that Anthony wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause. It seems there may be a couple exceptions, but they’re simply not plausible destinations.

