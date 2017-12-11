Carmelo Anthony does not speak to media after loss to Hornets

Things may be coming to a head in Oklahoma City.

Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reported on Monday that Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony left the locker room early without speaking to the media after the team’s 116-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Carmelo Anthony left the locker room early and did not meet with reporters. — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) December 12, 2017

Anthony was held to just 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the loss, which dropped the Thunder to 12-14 on the season. Meanwhile, fellow star forward Paul George did speak to the media but hinted at some frustration and said that the team had to start playing better, per Royce Young of ESPN.

Paul George on where the Thunder stand 26 games in: “We can say we’re going to figure it out, we can say all that, but at some point it’s got to stop.” pic.twitter.com/Xva64h4Cwd — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 12, 2017

26 games is a long time for a team with hopes of contending in the Western Conference to still be struggling, and it’s becoming obvious that Anthony can’t just simply deflect to stories about his time in New York anymore with regard to the rough sledding in OKC.