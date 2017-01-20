Report: Carmelo Anthony, Knicks will part ways by next season

The trade speculation surrounding Carmelo Anthony has been heating up, and now one plugged-in NBA reporter says ‘Melo and the New York Knicks will part ways by next season.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says Anthony will be gone either by the trade deadline or summer.

The writing is on the wall in this one.

The Knicks are looking to get younger and build around second-year player Kristaps Porzingis. It’s hard to do that with Anthony being the focal point of the team. Even Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek recently seemed frustrated by Anthony calling for an isolation play on offense.

Between Phil Jackson confidants saying Anthony has worn out his usefulness in New York and reports saying some in the Knicks’ front office want to get rid of Anthony, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him traded.

What helps is the latest report saying Anthony would be willing to waive his no-trade clause. The problem is figuring out who would be able to acquire him in a trade. The Clippers and Cavs have been mentioned as potential destinations, while the Celtics have been cited as a possible fit.