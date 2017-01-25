Carmelo Anthony thinks LeBron James would want to play with him

Carmelo Anthony seems increasingly unhappy in New York. LeBron James seems increasingly unhappy with his supporting cast in Cleveland. Let the rumors begin.

In the wake of James calling out his front office in frustration over a lack of depth, some wondered if Anthony could be a solution to his problems. Anthony isn’t entirely sure, though, that James meant him.

“You ask me a question if he thinks I’d want to play with him? Yes. I do think he’d want me to play with him. I don’t think he wouldn’t,” Anthony said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. “But I don’t know if that comment was about me. I don’t think I’m the only playmaker in the NBA.”

Anthony was also noncommittal about playing in Cleveland.

“I don’t think about it – not something I think about right now,” Anthony said. “As far as playing with him, I don’t think about that. I can’t think about that. You know I’m not thinking about that.”

It’s probably not even worth the discussion. Even if he fit what they were looking for, the logistics of a trade would be incredibly difficult to pull off, and they wouldn’t want to give up a piece like this to get him. Perhaps the two will play together someday, but it won’t be this season.